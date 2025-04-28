Left Menu

Haryana Advocates for Enhanced Tax Revenue Devolution

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, held a critical meeting with Haryana's Chief Minister and state officials to discuss fiscal matters, emphasizing Haryana's need for increased tax revenue devolution. The meeting highlighted Haryana’s economic progress and its extensive welfare initiatives, advocating for more equitable resource allocation.

  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, under the leadership of Arvind Panagariya, convened with Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior state officials on Monday to tackle key fiscal issues and strategize on financial planning for Haryana's future growth.

During the meeting, discussions centered around the state's financial management strategies, with a significant focus on Haryana's appeal for enhanced tax revenue devolution. Arvind Panagariya acknowledged Haryana's compelling case for increased allocations, aligning with demands from other states for a boost in devolved resources from the current 41% to 50%.

State officials presented Haryana's substantial economic contributions, citing growth metrics like the Gross State Domestic Product and GST collection rankings. Furthermore, they highlighted state welfare projects, such as the 'Chirayu Haryana Yojana,' which extends healthcare benefits beyond central scheme provisions, stressing the need for state-specific grants to support these initiatives.

