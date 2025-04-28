Fire at Lyfius Pharma Halts Operations Temporarily

Aurobindo Pharma announced on Monday that operations at its Lyfius Pharma facility in Andhra Pradesh have been temporarily suspended following a fire incident on April 27. The blaze damaged some ancillary equipment, though the core manufacturing infrastructure remains intact, according to a regulatory filing from the Hyderabad-based drug maker.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred as a result of the incident. As a safety measure, Aurobindo Pharma plans to pause operations for an estimated period of 20 to 25 days to facilitate necessary equipment replacements and conduct a thorough assessment of the damage.

The company expressed its commitment to resuming full operations at the earliest opportunity once repairs are completed and all safety protocols have been ensured.

(With inputs from agencies.)