High-Stakes Showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court: Key Cases Shaping Future Legal Landscapes

The U.S. Supreme Court is at the center of a legal storm, with justices deliberating crucial cases that could redefine U.S. policy on presidential powers, trade, and civil rights. Key issues under review this term include Trump's tariffs, birthright citizenship, campaign finance, and the rights of transgender athletes.

In a significant ruling, the Court struck down Trump's tariffs, marking a pivotal moment for global trade. Other high-profile cases include a challenge to restrictions on birthright citizenship, a case that may change the dynamics of immigration, and a dispute over Louisiana's electoral district maps under the Voting Rights Act.

The term, stretching from October to June, will also see the Court weigh in on pivotal social issues, such as LGBT 'conversion therapy' laws and transgender sports participation. Each decision carries profound implications for various sectors, from economic stability to civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)