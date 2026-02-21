Supreme Court Faces Trump-Era Challenges: Power, Policy, and Precedent

The U.S. Supreme Court is embroiled in a series of high-stakes cases challenging President Donald Trump's policies since his 2025 return to office. From the Federal Reserve to tariffs, immigration policies, and federal employee dismissals, these cases underscore the sweeping reach of Trump's executive actions.

One pivotal ruling, on February 20, struck down Trump's tariffs, claiming they exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The decision is a landmark for global economic policies and presidential powers, posing future constraints on Trump's international trade leverage.

Additional contentious cases include Trump's push for domestic troop deployments in Democratic-held jurisdictions, invoking a political standoff. Each case magnifies a broader national debate over the extent of executive authority, constitutionality, and the balance of power within U.S. governance.

