AWL Agri Business Ltd Reports Significant Profit Surge

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd, reported a 22% increase in net profit to Rs 190.66 crore for the recent quarter. The company's total income rose to Rs 18,291.63 crore in the period, with annual profit increasing significantly to Rs 1,225.81 crore. Their Fortune brand remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AWL Agri Business Ltd, known for its Fortune brand, announced a noteworthy 22% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 190.66 crore for the quarter ending in March.

Compared to Rs 156.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, this marks a substantial financial improvement. Total income for the January-March quarter also ascended to Rs 18,291.63 crore from Rs 13,327.05 crore the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, net profit soared to Rs 1,225.81 crore from Rs 147.99 crore in 2023-24, with total income climbing to Rs 63,910.28 crore from Rs 51,518.71 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

