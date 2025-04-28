AWL Agri Business Ltd Reports Significant Profit Surge

AWL Agri Business Ltd, known for its Fortune brand, announced a noteworthy 22% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 190.66 crore for the quarter ending in March.

Compared to Rs 156.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, this marks a substantial financial improvement. Total income for the January-March quarter also ascended to Rs 18,291.63 crore from Rs 13,327.05 crore the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, net profit soared to Rs 1,225.81 crore from Rs 147.99 crore in 2023-24, with total income climbing to Rs 63,910.28 crore from Rs 51,518.71 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)