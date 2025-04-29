Left Menu

Iberia's Flight Disruption Amid Iberian Peninsula Power Outage

Iberia, the Spanish airline under IAG, canceled 23 of its 247 flights on Monday due to a widespread power outage affecting the Iberian Peninsula. In response, the airline is allowing passengers to reschedule their flights as needed given the difficulty of reaching airports.

Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:11 IST
Iberia, a Spanish airline under the International Airlines Group, has announced the cancellation of 23 out of 247 scheduled flights on Monday. This decision came after a significant power outage disrupted most of the Iberian Peninsula.

The power disruption has created significant difficulties for travelers attempting to reach airports in the affected areas. To address passenger concerns, Iberia has committed to offering flexible rescheduling options.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to modify their travel plans as per their convenience, mitigating the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen outage.

