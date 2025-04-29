Left Menu

FAA Equipment Malfunction Sparks Chaos at Newark Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration encountered telecommunications and radar equipment issues, causing significant flight disruptions at Newark Liberty Airport. United Airlines diverted 35 flights due to the malfunction and anticipates further delays. Although technical problems were resolved, staffing issues at Philadelphia continue to impact flights to Newark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced a series of challenges that led to a slowdown in air traffic at Newark Liberty Airport. This predicament forced United Airlines to reroute at least 35 flights to different airports.

The primary carrier at Newark, United Airlines, attributed the significant disruption to an FAA equipment malfunction. The airline foresees further delays and cancellations due to ongoing FAA staffing shortages.

The FAA indicated the initial issue stemmed from telecommunications and radar equipment failures at the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control, which assists with Newark-bound flights. While these technical problems are now resolved, continuing staffing deficits in Philadelphia are still affecting Newark operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

