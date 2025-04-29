Left Menu

China's Travel Surge: May Day Holidays' Unprecedented Highs

This May Day, China's travel industry anticipates a record post-COVID boom, with domestic bookings surpassing last year's figures. While budget constraints persist amid economic concerns, more travelers opt for economical trips to smaller cities. International travel sees an uptick, with Japan and the UAE being favored destinations.

China's travel industry is gearing up for a record-breaking May Day holiday surge, marking the highest numbers seen in three years post-COVID, according to travel firms.

Commencing May 1, this five-day holiday capitalizes on favorable spring weather, catalyzing a domestic tourism boom. Although travelers are keen to explore, many are controlling expenses due to economic uncertainties such as slowdowns in employment and stagnant wages.

Budget-conscious tourists are increasingly opting for affordable destinations like smaller cities and countryside escapes. In contrast, international travel has seen significant interest, particularly towards Japan and the UAE, with booking numbers climbing steadily. Warnings on travel safety have done little to deter excited holidaymakers.

