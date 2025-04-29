China's Travel Surge: May Day Holidays' Unprecedented Highs

China's travel industry is gearing up for a record-breaking May Day holiday surge, marking the highest numbers seen in three years post-COVID, according to travel firms.

Commencing May 1, this five-day holiday capitalizes on favorable spring weather, catalyzing a domestic tourism boom. Although travelers are keen to explore, many are controlling expenses due to economic uncertainties such as slowdowns in employment and stagnant wages.

Budget-conscious tourists are increasingly opting for affordable destinations like smaller cities and countryside escapes. In contrast, international travel has seen significant interest, particularly towards Japan and the UAE, with booking numbers climbing steadily. Warnings on travel safety have done little to deter excited holidaymakers.

