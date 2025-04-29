BPCL Faces Profit Slide Amid LPG Subsidy Challenges

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), on Tuesday, announced a 24% decline in its net profit for the March quarter, attributing the drop to losses from subsidized domestic LPG sales and diminished refining margins.

For the January-March quarter, BPCL recorded a net profit of ₹3,214.06 crore, marking a significant decrease from the ₹4,224.18 crore achieved in the same period last year. The quarter-on-quarter profit also fell by 31% compared to the ₹4,649.20 crore in the previous quarter, according to their stock exchange filing.

Despite the lack of government compensation for LPG subsidies in FY25, BPCL managed to raise ₹1.26 lakh crore in revenue, representing a 4% decline. The company also processed 10.58 million tonnes of crude oil, showing a slight increase from 10.36 million tonnes the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)