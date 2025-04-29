Left Menu

BPCL Faces Profit Slide Amid LPG Subsidy Challenges

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a 24% decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. This drop is attributed to losses incurred from subsidized domestic LPG sales and reduced refining margins. The government did not compensate for subsidy losses, affecting BPCL's profitability.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025
  India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), on Tuesday, announced a 24% decline in its net profit for the March quarter, attributing the drop to losses from subsidized domestic LPG sales and diminished refining margins.

For the January-March quarter, BPCL recorded a net profit of ₹3,214.06 crore, marking a significant decrease from the ₹4,224.18 crore achieved in the same period last year. The quarter-on-quarter profit also fell by 31% compared to the ₹4,649.20 crore in the previous quarter, according to their stock exchange filing.

Despite the lack of government compensation for LPG subsidies in FY25, BPCL managed to raise ₹1.26 lakh crore in revenue, representing a 4% decline. The company also processed 10.58 million tonnes of crude oil, showing a slight increase from 10.36 million tonnes the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

