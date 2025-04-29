Left Menu

Reliance Industries' Stock Soars Amid Profits Despite Oil Sector Woes

Reliance Industries Ltd saw its shares rise over 2% following a reported 2.4% increase in net profit for the March quarter. Although pressured by challenges in the oil and petrochemicals sector, the company benefited from retail store rationalization and improved telecom margins, achieving significant market valuation gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:11 IST
Reliance Industries' Stock Soars Amid Profits Despite Oil Sector Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd soared over 2% on Tuesday, extending Monday's upward trend. The surge came after the conglomerate announced a 2.4% increase in net profit for the March quarter.

BSE observed the stock conclude at Rs 1,400.30 per share after reaching an intraday peak of Rs 1,410.90, while the NSE reported a 2.19% increase to Rs 1,398.90. The company's market capitalization grew by Rs 1,35,662.05 crore in two days, showcasing its strength as the top gainer among Sensex companies.

The profit rise, attributed to retail store optimization and improved telecom margins, helped mitigate issues facing its core oil and petrochemicals operations and higher finance costs. Reliance Industries stated that its consolidated net profit reached Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs 18,951 crore for the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025