Innovation Reverberates at Tamil Nadu Temple with Robotic Elephant

In a groundbreaking blend of tradition and technology, the Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple in Tamil Nadu has unveiled a robotic elephant to replace its live counterparts. The mechanical marvel, named Airavatham, is a donation from actor Sonu Sood and his son Ayaan, in partnership with PETA India and People for Cattle in India.

The life-sized robotic elephant, which stands three meters tall and weighs 500 kg, marks a significant move towards ethical practices in religious rituals. Unlike its live peers, this fiberglass creation, which can mimic realistic movements including head shakes and water sprays, assures safety and welfare.

This initiative, embraced warmly by Temple Chairman S S Murugan, highlights a commitment towards animal welfare by eliminating the use of live elephants. This installation is PETA India's 21st contribution of robotic elephants across the country, representing a compassionate approach to spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)