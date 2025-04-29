PhysicsWallah's UPSC Wing Shines with 7 Top Ranks in CSE 2024

In a remarkable achievement, PhysicsWallah's UPSC vertical, PWOnlyIAS, has dominated the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 results, seizing 7 out of the top 20 ranks. The standout performers include Harshita Goyal (AIR 2), Shah Margi Chirag (AIR 4), and Aakash Garg (AIR 5), among others.

With a record of 512 total selections, including 45 ranks within the top 100, PWOnlyIAS continues to cement its place as a leader in civil services preparation. An event was organized to celebrate this success, where top achievers were felicitated by Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, alongside Sumit Rewri, CEO of PWOnlyIAS.

PhysicsWallah, founded in 2020, has quickly become a cornerstone of education in India, offering a range of educational services. Initially a YouTube channel, it has now expanded into a comprehensive platform aiming to democratize education. With additional support from major investors, PW is set to continue its growth in the educational sector.

