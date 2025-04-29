Left Menu

PhysicsWallah's UPSC Wing Shines with 7 Top Ranks in CSE 2024

PhysicsWallah's UPSC division, PWOnlyIAS, has secured 7 of the top 20 ranks in the UPSC CSE 2024 results. With 512 overall selections, PWOnlyIAS celebrated this milestone with an event honoring top achievers. The initiative, led by Alakh Pandey, continues to support UPSC aspirants through its comprehensive programs.

Updated: 29-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:54 IST
7 PWOnlyIAS aspirants secure ranks within AIR 20 in UPSC CSE 2024 Results. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement, PhysicsWallah's UPSC vertical, PWOnlyIAS, has dominated the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 results, seizing 7 out of the top 20 ranks. The standout performers include Harshita Goyal (AIR 2), Shah Margi Chirag (AIR 4), and Aakash Garg (AIR 5), among others.

With a record of 512 total selections, including 45 ranks within the top 100, PWOnlyIAS continues to cement its place as a leader in civil services preparation. An event was organized to celebrate this success, where top achievers were felicitated by Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, alongside Sumit Rewri, CEO of PWOnlyIAS.

PhysicsWallah, founded in 2020, has quickly become a cornerstone of education in India, offering a range of educational services. Initially a YouTube channel, it has now expanded into a comprehensive platform aiming to democratize education. With additional support from major investors, PW is set to continue its growth in the educational sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

