Karnataka HC Greenlights Continued Operations for Bike Taxi Services

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily allowed ride-hailing companies Ola, Uber, and Rapido to continue their bike taxi services till June 15. This decision follows an interim petition by the companies seeking permission to operate.

Previously, the court had imposed a six-week deadline for these services to cease operations, urging the state government to establish regulatory guidelines. The court highlighted that such guidelines should be in compliance with Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In a related development, Rapido is planning to pivot by launching a food delivery pilot project. This new venture is anticipated to commence next week, as part of Rapido's strategy to sustain its workforce amid the ongoing regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)