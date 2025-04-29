Liberals Hold On: Canada's New Political Landscape and Its Economic Ripple Effects

In a closely watched political contest, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have managed to retain control in parliamentary elections. However, they fell short of the majority Carney had sought to strengthen his hand in crucial negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs impacting Canada's economy.

Despite the electoral outcome, currency markets showed limited reaction, with the Canadian dollar experiencing only a slight decline, trading 0.1% lower. Bond yields, however, saw a small increase, indicating cautious investor sentiment amidst potential political and economic uncertainties.

Analysts suggest that without a majority, Carney will need support from other parties, potentially leading to increased fiscal spending. This political setup could complicate trade talks and policy execution, presenting both opportunities and challenges for Canada's economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)