Market Jitters Amid Earnings Reports and Tariff Uncertainty

Futures linked to major stock indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indicated a lower start on Tuesday, contrasted by a tick up in Dow futures. This comes as investors analyze a variety of corporate earnings and await crucial economic data to better understand the effects of U.S. tariffs.

Among notable movements, Honeywell stocks rose 3.5% in premarket trading following a boost in adjusted profits for the first quarter. Conversely, Spotify Technologies saw a 5.1% drop after forecasting a lower-than-expected operating profit for the current quarter.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials revealed plans to ease the impact of President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs by adjusting duties on foreign parts utilized in U.S. manufactured cars. Despite these efforts, automaker stocks like Ford and Tesla only edged slightly higher, while General Motors saw a 0.7% decrease after withdrawing its annual forecast amid tariff uncertainties.

