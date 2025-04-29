Left Menu

Plummeting Cargo Volumes from Asia Set to Hit Los Angeles Port

The Port of Los Angeles is bracing for a 35% decline in cargo volumes from Asia due to tariffs and halted shipments by major U.S. retailers. Executive Director Gene Seroka highlighted the impact of the trade war with China, predicting import volumes could fall by at least 10% in the year's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:51 IST
Plummeting Cargo Volumes from Asia Set to Hit Los Angeles Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Port of Los Angeles anticipates a dramatic 35% plunge in cargo from Asia next week, as shared by its Executive Director, Gene Seroka, during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. According to Seroka, this steep decline stems mainly from several American retailers halting shipments from China amid ongoing tariff disputes.

Seroka noted that these halted shipments, primarily due to the trade tensions, account for approximately 45% of Los Angeles's shipping traffic. Until a resolution is reached with China, he expects the export volume to remain low, with only essential commodities being sent.

Forecasting further into the year, Seroka expressed concerns over a significant drop in imports at the Port of Los Angeles by at least 10% in the latter half of the year. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are at the forefront of the trade conflict, serving as key entry points for Chinese imports, which are now facing substantial risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025