Exide Industries Chairman Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Retires After Decade-Long Tenure

Exide Industries announced Tuesday that Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has retired from his position as Chairman after a decade-long tenure with the company. His departure follows the completion of his second consecutive five-year term as an Independent Director.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing that Shah's tenure concluded on April 29, 2025, thereby ending his leadership role on April 30, 2025.

Shah's exit marks the end of a significant era for Exide Industries, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the company through various phases of growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)