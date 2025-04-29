Left Menu

Exide Industries Chairman Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Retires After Decade-Long Tenure

Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has stepped down as Chairman of Exide Industries. He completed two consecutive five-year terms as an Independent Director. His departure was announced in a regulatory filing, marking the end of his tenure on April 30, 2025.

Updated: 29-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:57 IST
Exide Industries announced Tuesday that Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has retired from his position as Chairman after a decade-long tenure with the company. His departure follows the completion of his second consecutive five-year term as an Independent Director.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing that Shah's tenure concluded on April 29, 2025, thereby ending his leadership role on April 30, 2025.

Shah's exit marks the end of a significant era for Exide Industries, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the company through various phases of growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

