Exide Industries Chairman Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Retires After Decade-Long Tenure
Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has stepped down as Chairman of Exide Industries. He completed two consecutive five-year terms as an Independent Director. His departure was announced in a regulatory filing, marking the end of his tenure on April 30, 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:57 IST
Exide Industries announced Tuesday that Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has retired from his position as Chairman after a decade-long tenure with the company. His departure follows the completion of his second consecutive five-year term as an Independent Director.
The company revealed in a regulatory filing that Shah's tenure concluded on April 29, 2025, thereby ending his leadership role on April 30, 2025.
Shah's exit marks the end of a significant era for Exide Industries, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the company through various phases of growth and development.
