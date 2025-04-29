Ceat's Profits Dip Despite Revenue Growth in Q4 2025

Ceat, a leading tyre manufacturer, reported a 3% decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The profit amounted to Rs 99 crore, down from Rs 102 crore the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in profit, Ceat saw a rise in revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 3,421 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,992 crore during the same period in the previous year. The company's annual net profit shrank by 26% to Rs 471 crore, while revenue for the entire fiscal year increased to Rs 13,218 crore from Rs 11,943 crore.

Operating margins improved significantly in Q4, credited to a favorable revenue mix and stringent cost controls across Ceat's value chain. As part of its strategic growth preparation, the company invested Rs 946 crore in capacity expansion. Ceat also implemented cost-saving measures, including a Rs 37 crore expenditure on voluntary employee separation at one of its high-cost factories. The board approved a Rs 30 per share dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25.

