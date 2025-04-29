Uttar Pradesh's Unemployment Plummets to Historic Low

Uttar Pradesh has experienced a remarkable decline in unemployment rates, plummeting from 18 percent in 2016 to a mere 3 percent today, according to a state government announcement.

This achievement is credited to transparent recruitment processes and policies specifically designed to support the youth. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, unemployment has decreased sixfold, as the state generates both government and private sector employment, boosting confidence and self-reliance among young people.

In a span of several years, the state government has facilitated over 8.5 lakh government jobs through various commissions and recruitment boards, encompassing sectors such as police, education, health, and revenue. Further advancements include the formation of an Outsourcing Service Corporation to safeguard outsourced employees' interests. Complementary initiatives like start-up schemes and the Mission Rozgar programme enhance their employment generation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)