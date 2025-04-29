Left Menu

IMF Addresses Impact of New Trump Tariffs on Sri Lankan Exports

The IMF discusses the impact of a new 44% tariff by the US on Sri Lankan exports, affecting apparel and rubber industries significantly. The IMF is willing to adjust the EFF program to mitigate adverse effects. Sri Lanka is negotiating with the US to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:54 IST
IMF Addresses Impact of New Trump Tariffs on Sri Lankan Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the significant impact of a new 44% tariff imposed by the US on Sri Lankan exports, particularly affecting the apparel and rubber industries, which comprise a substantial portion of Sri Lanka's export economy.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Evan Papijorju, emphasized that these industries employ a large number of workers in Sri Lanka, noting that the apparel sector alone has over 300,000 employees. Despite the challenges, the IMF remains open to modifying the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to accommodate the adverse effects and supports the ongoing negotiations between Sri Lanka and the US.

Amidst these developments, Sri Lanka and the IMF reached an agreement on the fourth review of the USD 2.9 billion EFF program. The IMF commended the Sri Lankan government for its commitment to economic reforms, stressing the importance of sustaining momentum and reducing corruption to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025