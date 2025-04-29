Wind Patterns Disrupt Flights at Delhi Airport
Flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are facing delays due to shifting wind patterns and runway maintenance. Upgradation work on runway RW 10/28, which lacks CAT III compliance, has contributed to these disruptions. The situation is under close monitoring by the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Shifting wind patterns around the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are causing flight delays, as confirmed by the airport operator, DIAL, on Tuesday.
Ongoing easterly winds and maintenance on runway RW 10/28, which is not CAT III compliant, have exacerbated the situation. The Civil Aviation Minister assured the public of vigilant oversight.
Flight Arrivals will be subjected to air traffic flow management from 2030 to 0030 hours IST, while other operations remain normal across the airport's terminals and runways. This has led to around 400 delays, highlighting runway planning concerns.
