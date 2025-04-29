Left Menu

Wind Patterns Disrupt Flights at Delhi Airport

Flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are facing delays due to shifting wind patterns and runway maintenance. Upgradation work on runway RW 10/28, which lacks CAT III compliance, has contributed to these disruptions. The situation is under close monitoring by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:57 IST
Wind Patterns Disrupt Flights at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shifting wind patterns around the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are causing flight delays, as confirmed by the airport operator, DIAL, on Tuesday.

Ongoing easterly winds and maintenance on runway RW 10/28, which is not CAT III compliant, have exacerbated the situation. The Civil Aviation Minister assured the public of vigilant oversight.

Flight Arrivals will be subjected to air traffic flow management from 2030 to 0030 hours IST, while other operations remain normal across the airport's terminals and runways. This has led to around 400 delays, highlighting runway planning concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025