Wind Patterns Disrupt Flights at Delhi Airport

Shifting wind patterns around the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are causing flight delays, as confirmed by the airport operator, DIAL, on Tuesday.

Ongoing easterly winds and maintenance on runway RW 10/28, which is not CAT III compliant, have exacerbated the situation. The Civil Aviation Minister assured the public of vigilant oversight.

Flight Arrivals will be subjected to air traffic flow management from 2030 to 0030 hours IST, while other operations remain normal across the airport's terminals and runways. This has led to around 400 delays, highlighting runway planning concerns.

