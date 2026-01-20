Sundance Film Festival: A Farewell to Park City and a Celebration of Legacy

The Sundance Film Festival is embarking on a bittersweet transition this year as it opens for the final time in Park City, Utah, before moving to Boulder, Colorado, next year. Despite the nostalgia, the festival is set to be a vibrant celebration of independent cinema with stars such as Natalie Portman and Charli XCX gracing the event.

This year's festival is notable not only for its lineup of 90 films and significant pop-up activations on Main Street, but also as a tribute to its late founder, Robert Redford. With restored classics and tributes enriching the event, the legacy of Sundance as a vital platform for filmmakers is celebrated along with screenings of Redford's early work.

The festival continues to be a beacon for filmmakers, with past and present independent filmmakers converging to share their new projects and memories. As the indie film world grapples with transition, Sundance remains a pivotal institution in the global film industry. This enduring legacy inspires hope that the festival's future is as bright as ever.

