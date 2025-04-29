Trade Turbulence: Companies Grapple with Uncertainty from U.S.-China Tariffs

In a dramatic turn of events, the ongoing trade war initiated by the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has caused significant disruptions across the corporate sector. On Tuesday, delivery giant UPS announced drastic measures to cut 20,000 jobs as part of its cost-cutting strategy.

Amid these tumultuous developments, General Motors delayed its investor call, citing potential trade policy changes that necessitate its reassessment of future forecasts. Moreover, around 40 global companies have revised or retracted their forward guidance, attributing this to the chaotic trade policies that disrupt long-term planning.

Adding to the growing concerns, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attempted to quell the unease by noting prospective tariff cuts. Despite assurances, the vacillations in trade policy have engendered a climate of uncertainty, with consumer confidence at a historic low, reflecting the daunting challenges faced by businesses in navigating this turbulent economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)