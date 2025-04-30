GM's Uncertain Road: Navigating Tariff Turbulence

General Motors made headlines on Tuesday by retracting its annual forecast, a strategic response to the unpredictable repercussions of President Donald Trump's global trade policies, despite posting strong quarterly results. GM has postponed its investor call to Thursday, opting to comment on tariff policy changes after further clarity.

In January, GM projected a net income between $11.2 billion and $12.5 billion for 2025, excluding tariff effects. Analysts estimate potential surges in new car prices due to the inconsistent tariff policies. GM CFO Paul Jacobson advised stakeholders not to depend on previous guidance, promising updates once tariff implications are clearer.

The company's quarterly performance faced hurdles such as diminished deliveries of key models due to historic plant upgrades and supply disruptions. GM has temporarily halted share buybacks, aiming to recalibrate once economic uncertainties dissipate. Meanwhile, a rise in U.S. auto sales offers some optimism for the automaker's future.

