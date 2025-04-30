Global Markets Flux: Profits, Tariffs, and Uncertainty

Shares fluctuated in Asia on Wednesday following a rally in U.S. stocks, where several companies reported better-than-expected profits.

Despite gains, U.S. futures declined and oil prices dipped amid continuing uncertainty around President Trump's trade war. Consumer confidence also waned, impacting job openings data.

Market performances varied across Asia: Japan's Nikkei inched up, while indices in Hong Kong, China, and South Korea dropped. Australia's market rose slightly, and Taiwan saw moderate gains.

U.S. stocks enjoyed a sustained uptick, with the S&P 500 extending its winning streak, alongside the Dow Jones and Nasdaq both finishing higher.

However, CEOs voice caution concerning long-term profit sustainability amid trade tensions. Honeywell and Sherwin-Williams led the U.S. market with robust earnings, with the former raising its annual forecasts.

UPS, providing insight into global economic health, reported profits surpassing forecasts but cited macroeconomic uncertainties and announced significant job cuts, affecting its stock price.

Investors face fears of recession due to persistent tariffs potentially halting global trade and raising product prices. The resulting economic uncertainty could destabilize business and household planning for spending and investment.

Consumer sentiment, measured by the Conference Board, fell to its lowest since 2011, indicating looming recession risks.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary highlighted the strategic use of economic uncertainty in trade negotiations.

In corporate news, General Motors deferred an investor call amidst trade policy updates, despite reporting strong profits. Coca-Cola overcame early losses after achieving better-than-expected earnings.

Treasury yields fell, indicating ongoing investor uncertainty. Crude oil prices edged down while currency fluctuations continued with the U.S. dollar rising against the yen.

