Left Menu

Tensions with India Lead to PSX Decline

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant downturn, losing over 2,000 points due to rising tensions with India after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Uncertainties about potential military strikes and diplomatic escalations fueled market anxieties, causing widespread concern in business sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:56 IST
Tensions with India Lead to PSX Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced a sharp decline on Wednesday, driven by increasing tensions with India following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the death of 26 people. Fears of potential military action by India have sent ripples through the market.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar heightened market anxiety by disclosing credible intelligence pointing to possible military strikes by India within 24-36 hours. This, coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting military leaders operational freedom to plan a response, further fueled investor fears.

Market experts, including Yousuf M Farooq and Fatima Bucha, noted the severe impact of geopolitical uncertainty on investor sentiment. Business leaders such as Atiq Mir expressed concerns over the broader economic repercussions. Adding to the strained relations, India's measures following the terror attack include diplomatic downgrades and the suspension of longstanding agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025