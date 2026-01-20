Empowering Young Entrepreneurs: CM Yuva Help Desks Drive Employment in UP

The Chief Minister Yuva Help Desks initiative, held across 25 districts on Tuesday, sought to foster self-employment and entrepreneurship among the youth. This large-scale endeavor was organized by the District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centres in collaboration with trainees from the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and the One District One Product training program, overseen by UPICON.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of trainees receiving expert guidance. Within the span of a few hours, 1,072 aspiring entrepreneurs expressed their interest in establishing enterprises and submitted applications to avail benefits under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana.

According to UP Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICON) Managing Director Praveen Singh, the successful conduct of the programme across the state and the high number of applications reflect the growing confidence of the youth in governmental policies. He emphasized the tangible impact of the CM Yogi government's grassroots initiatives in making Uttar Pradesh a hub for entrepreneurship and employment generation.

