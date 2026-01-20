SUV Recklessness on NH-48: Young Driver Nabbed for Dangerous Driving

A 21-year-old man has been apprehended by the Delhi Police in connection with rash and dangerous driving along a busy road stretch on National Highway-48. The arrest follows the circulation of a viral video capturing the incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Responding to the publicized video, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a formal complaint had been lodged. The case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act at the Samaypur Badli police station. The offending vehicle, a Scorpio-N SUV, has been seized, and the driver, who is an IGNOU student, has been detained.

The incident, reportedly occurring between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 18, involved a black Scorpio-N with tinted windows navigating the GT Karnal Bypass in a zigzag pattern, endangering other commuters. Identified as Daud Ansari, the driver, a resident of Okhla, has had his driving license confiscated pending further investigation into the matter, confirmed police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)