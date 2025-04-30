CNS Partnership Conference 2025 to Unite US Air Cargo Industry in Miami

The Cargo Network Services Corporation (CNS) is preparing to welcome industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to its flagship 2025 Partnership Conference in Miami, Florida, taking place from May 13–15, 2025. With the theme “Evolution and Resilience: Keys to the Future of US Air Cargo”, this year’s event is set to further solidify its status as the premier networking and knowledge-sharing platform for the US air cargo sector.

Around 700 professionals from across the air cargo value chain will converge in the vibrant city of Miami, creating an energetic forum for dialogue, partnership-building, and forward-thinking discussions that will shape the future of the industry. From keynotes to panel debates and networking events, the conference is expected to be both insightful and transformational.

High-Profile Opening and Keynote Highlights

The event will officially open with remarks from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, emphasizing the county’s strategic significance in global air cargo. Miami International Airport (MIA) serves as the number one airport for international air cargo in the US, connecting to over 210 cities across five continents and handling high-value goods including perishables, hi-tech equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

CNS President Alicia Lines will also take the stage alongside distinguished executives from across the cargo and logistics landscape. Notably, Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Logistics, will deliver the keynote address, offering a strategic vision on innovation and resilience within air cargo.

Leadership in Air Cargo Panel: Executive Outlook

A major highlight will be the Leadership in Air Cargo Panel, which features:

Andrés Bianchi, CEO, LATAM Cargo

Peter Penseel, President, Delta Cargo

These influential figures will explore the state of the industry, outlining critical opportunities and ongoing challenges. Attendees can expect robust conversations on operational resilience, shifting global trade patterns, and the digital transformation sweeping through logistics.

Plenary Sessions: A Deep Dive into Industry Priorities

The core agenda includes plenary sessions aimed at unpacking some of the most pressing and transformative topics in the cargo world:

The State of the Industry A macroeconomic overview covering freight demand, operational hurdles, labor dynamics, and capacity trends across the U.S.

Sustainable Air Cargo A forward-looking session on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), emissions monitoring, and how carriers and airports can work toward greener operations.

Digitalization and Facilitation This session will focus on improving efficiency through electronic data integration, compliance with international standards, and smoother end-to-end collaboration.

U.S. Government Security Mandates With new protocols like Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS), compliance will be a hot topic for carriers and freight forwarders, addressing how to ensure safety without compromising efficiency.

Innovation Stage: Exploring Emerging Frontiers

The ever-popular Innovation Stage will once again serve as an incubator for ideas, case studies, and emerging trends. Key topics include:

Women in Air Cargo A timely discussion on how inclusivity and diverse leadership strengthen innovation and resilience.

The Value of Certification An exploration of how third-party certifications enhance trust, safety, and efficiency in cargo operations.

Dangerous Goods (DG) Management A practical session focusing on mitigating the risks of hidden dangerous goods through technology and training.

Future Workforce Development The conference will also address the growing need for next-generation talent. With new training models and mentorship programs, the industry is actively investing in building its future human capital.

Networking and Social Experiences

Beyond discussions and presentations, the CNS Conference is known for its rich networking experience. This year, attendees can enjoy:

A Golf Tournament to kick off events on May 13, offering an informal space to build relationships.

A new Sailing Tour on a Catamaran for non-golfers, providing a scenic and unique networking setting along Miami’s coast.

The inaugural Meet & Greet session, enabling pre-scheduled business meetings between airlines and freight forwarders to exchange ideas, contacts, and explore new opportunities.

Why Air Cargo Matters More Than Ever

Air cargo plays a vital socio-economic role globally—facilitating trade, ensuring supply chain continuity, and responding to emergencies. On average, 180,000 tonnes of goods are transported by air each day. In 2023 alone, 34.0 million tonnes of air cargo were handled across the United States, underscoring its foundational role in economic growth, job creation, and humanitarian response.

Miami: An Ideal Host City

The choice of Miami as the host city is no accident. As home to MIA, a global freight hub ranked number one for international air cargo in the U.S., the city is a gateway to Latin America and beyond. It’s a leader in the movement of specialized cargo—ranging from telecommunications and industrial machinery to fresh produce and pharmaceuticals—making it the perfect setting for this year’s theme of resilience and evolution.

As the 2025 CNS Partnership Conference draws near, excitement is building for what promises to be an industry-shaping event. With powerful speakers, rich content, and ample opportunities for business development, the conference is expected to chart a bold new course for air cargo in the United States and globally.