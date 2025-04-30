India's Workforce in Flux: A Shift in Employee Expectations and Employer Strategies

In a significant shift, a study by Aon plc reveals that 82% of employees in India are either seeking new employment opportunities or plan to do so within the next year, compared to 60% globally.

The study highlights a change in employee expectations, with factors such as work-life balance, wellness programs, and advanced technology playing crucial roles. Post-Covid, there is a notable shift in how benefits shape employer branding.

The Indian workforce, predominantly young, is now surprisingly conscious of retirement and financial planning, as entry-level wages stagnate. Furthermore, a keen interest in skill development, particularly in AI, signifies an adaptive approach to future employment challenges.

