India's Workforce in Flux: A Shift in Employee Expectations and Employer Strategies
Aon's 2025 Employee Sentiment Study reveals that 82% of Indian employees are considering changing jobs within a year. Indian workers now value employer benefits, wellness, healthcare, and work-life balance more, amidst changing demographics and a multigenerational workforce.
In a significant shift, a study by Aon plc reveals that 82% of employees in India are either seeking new employment opportunities or plan to do so within the next year, compared to 60% globally.
The study highlights a change in employee expectations, with factors such as work-life balance, wellness programs, and advanced technology playing crucial roles. Post-Covid, there is a notable shift in how benefits shape employer branding.
The Indian workforce, predominantly young, is now surprisingly conscious of retirement and financial planning, as entry-level wages stagnate. Furthermore, a keen interest in skill development, particularly in AI, signifies an adaptive approach to future employment challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
