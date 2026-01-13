Left Menu

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefits

The PhonePe HDFC Ultimo Credit Card offers consumers cashback rewards on everyday transactions like utility bills and local shopping, with a focus on simplifying rewards. Launched to enhance value, it provides 10% on essentials and 5% on select online shopping, making it a practical choice for regular spenders.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PhonePe made a significant entrance into the co-branded credit card market last June with its HDFC Ultimo Credit Card. This innovative card caters to the evolving needs of credit card users who seek rewarding value from everyday transactions, moving beyond occasional big-ticket incentives.

The collaboration's philosophy is straightforward: eliminate the complexity of reward strategies and shift the focus onto routine expenses. With the PhonePe HDFC Ultimo card, users enjoy 10% cashback on essential transactions like utility bill payments and mobile recharges, turning every payment into a rewarding experience.

For local shopping enthusiasts, the card offers 1% cashback on Scan n Pay transactions, encouraging consumer engagement across small retailers and vendors. Online shoppers are not left out, with 5% cashback on selected brands and complimentary lounge access adding to the card's allure. This strategic approach to rewards aligns with traditional spending habits, ensuring substantial benefits for typical consumer behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

