Pacific Islands Seek Swift VA Benefits Amidst U.S.-China Rivalry

The Trump administration faces criticism for allegedly delaying the provision of congressionally agreed benefits to Pacific island nations, amidst efforts by China to influence the region.

Ambassadors from Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia testified before Congress, highlighting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) slow implementation of extended benefits for veterans from these island nations, despite new agreements made under the Biden administration.

The agreements with the Freely Associated States (FAS) grant exclusive U.S. military access to strategic Pacific areas in return for economic aid and benefits. With growing Chinese influence, lawmakers emphasized the importance of fulfilling these commitments to maintain U.S. strategic interests.