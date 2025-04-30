Global Markets Sway Amid Trade War Concerns and Corporate Profits

World shares experienced a mixed day of trading on Wednesday, as corporate earnings figures clashed with ongoing uncertainties surrounding former President Trump's trade policies. European shares saw cautious gains, while Asian markets presented a mixed picture.

In Europe, Germany's DAX rose by 0.4%, buoyed by political developments, while Paris's CAC 40 and London's FTSE 100 showed modest increases. Despite slight advances, the outlook remains clouded due to new tariffs affecting the Eurozone's export market. Across the Atlantic, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 exhibited slight shifts, with some companies like Honeywell showing remarkable growth, while others, including UPS, expressed hesitance amid uncertainty.

In Asia, differing performances emerged, with Tokyo's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes climbing, juxtaposed against slight declines in Shanghai and Seoul. Investors remain cautious, worried that prolonged trade tensions might propel global economic woes.

