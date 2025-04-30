Germany's Economic Pulse: Growth Amidst Challenges

Germany's economy narrowly escaped a recession in the first quarter, with a 0.2% growth driven by consumption and investment, according to data from the statistics office.

Despite this growth, challenges loom as unemployment hits a decade high and the threat of further U.S. tariffs looms over the economy. The upcoming conservative-led government is gearing up to tackle these economic hurdles.

To counter these challenges, boosting consumption is deemed crucial. However, rising import prices and inflation signal further economic pressures ahead. Germany's corporate sector is particularly impacted, with companies like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen adjusting their outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)