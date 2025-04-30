IOCL's Q4 Surge: Profits Skyrocket Amidst Fiscal Challenges

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has posted a robust net profit of Rs 7,265 crores in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a 50% uptick from Rs 4,838 crores in the same quarter of the previous year. However, annual net profit plummeted by 67% to Rs 12,962 crore, a significant drop from Rs 39,619 crore in the prior fiscal year.

IOCL's revenue from operations for the January-March quarter stood at Rs 217,725 crores, reflecting a slight decline of 1% from Rs 219,876 crores in the same period last year. For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, revenue was reported at Rs 845,513 crores, down 2% from Rs 866,345 crores the year before.

Capital expenditure for the 2024-25 fiscal stands at Rs 39,260 crores, showing a decrease from the previous year's Rs 42,236 crores. Domestic sales reached 24.601 MMT for the January-March quarter, increasing from 23.737 MMT year-on-year, while total sales, including exports, registered a 3% rise to 25.945 MMT.

For the full fiscal, domestic sales rose to 95.375 MMT from 92.311 MMT, with total sales at 100.292 MMT, up from 97.551 MMT. Pipeline throughput for the quarter showed a 5% increase to 25.777 MMT, with annual throughput at 100.477 MMT.

Refinery throughput for the quarter was slightly up at 18.548 MMT, and for the year, decreased to 71.564 MMT. Gross Refining Margin for the quarter was USD 7.85 per barrel compared to USD 8.39, while the annual GRM dropped to USD 4.80 per barrel from USD 12.05.

The state-run company announced a 30% final dividend for the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 3.00 per share, with the payout expected within 30 days from the AGM declaration. Further details on the record date for the dividend payment are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)