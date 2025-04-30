Left Menu

Ministry of Defence Extends Ban on Key Global Defence Firms

The Ministry of Defence has prolonged the ban on six international defence firms for an additional three years, restricting their business dealings with the ministry. This decision affects companies from Singapore, Israel, India, Switzerland, and Russia, following an initial decade-long prohibition initiated in April 2012.

South Block (Image: X/@SpokespersonMoD). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has officially extended its ban on six prominent defence firms for another three years, thereby continuing to restrict their commercial engagements with the ministry. This notable decision impacts renowned companies, including Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd, Israel Military Industries Ltd, TS Kisan and Co Pvt Ltd from India, RK Machine Tools Ltd, Rheinmetall Air Defence based in Zurich, and Corporation Defence from Russia.

Initially, these companies faced a ten-year debarment starting on April 11, 2012. In 2022, the ban was extended for another three years, and the current decision further prolongs this prohibition, demonstrating the ministry's firm stance on this issue.

In an official order, the Ministry of Defence emphasized the need for stringent adherence to this ruling, mandating compliance from all associated Wings and Service Headquarters. This move underscores the ministry's commitment to uphold its internal regulations and maintain strict control over its defence industry dealings. (ANI)

