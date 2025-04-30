Vedanta's Strategic Demerger Set for September Completion: A Transformative Change

Vedanta Ltd aims to complete its business demerger by the end of September, as stated by CFO Ajay Goel. Originally moved from June-July, the demerger will see several business verticals emerge as separate entities.

The revision in the demerger plan means the base metal division remains within Vedanta. This decision was influenced by stakeholder discussions and is part of a search for new opportunities for the copper segment in Tamil Nadu.

Chairman Anil Agarwal believes the reorganization will transition Vedanta from an asset manager to an asset owner while maintaining value creation. The company reported an impressive profit boost due to reduced production costs.

