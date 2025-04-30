Vedanta's Strategic Demerger Set for September Completion: A Transformative Change
Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, is set to finalize its business demerger by September, dividing into separate entities like Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil & Gas. This strategic move, initially postponed, aims to enhance shareholder value while retaining the base metals division in the parent company.
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Ltd aims to complete its business demerger by the end of September, as stated by CFO Ajay Goel. Originally moved from June-July, the demerger will see several business verticals emerge as separate entities.
The revision in the demerger plan means the base metal division remains within Vedanta. This decision was influenced by stakeholder discussions and is part of a search for new opportunities for the copper segment in Tamil Nadu.
Chairman Anil Agarwal believes the reorganization will transition Vedanta from an asset manager to an asset owner while maintaining value creation. The company reported an impressive profit boost due to reduced production costs.
