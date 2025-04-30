Left Menu

Vedanta's Strategic Demerger Set for September Completion: A Transformative Change

Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, is set to finalize its business demerger by September, dividing into separate entities like Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil & Gas. This strategic move, initially postponed, aims to enhance shareholder value while retaining the base metals division in the parent company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:48 IST
Vedanta's Strategic Demerger Set for September Completion: A Transformative Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd aims to complete its business demerger by the end of September, as stated by CFO Ajay Goel. Originally moved from June-July, the demerger will see several business verticals emerge as separate entities.

The revision in the demerger plan means the base metal division remains within Vedanta. This decision was influenced by stakeholder discussions and is part of a search for new opportunities for the copper segment in Tamil Nadu.

Chairman Anil Agarwal believes the reorganization will transition Vedanta from an asset manager to an asset owner while maintaining value creation. The company reported an impressive profit boost due to reduced production costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025