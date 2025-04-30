MOIL's Financial Triumph: Record Profit and Growth Amid Rising Demand

State-owned MOIL has announced a significant 27% year-on-year increase in net profit for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reporting a net figure of Rs 115.65 crore. This rise is attributed to a surge in income, according to an official exchange filing.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 91.14 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year 2023-24. The latest quarter's income increased to Rs 458.20 crore, up from Rs 439.85 crore a year prior.

Over the entire fiscal year 2025, MOIL's net profit demonstrated a robust growth of 30%, culminating at Rs 381.63 crore, compared to Rs 293.34 crore in the previous year. This growth was complemented by an increase in the company's production and sales, with production standing at 18.02 lakh tonnes and sales at 15.87 lakh tonnes. MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, remains India's largest manganese ore producer, operating from its base in Nagpur and managing 10 mines across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)