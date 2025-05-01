Airbus CEO Urges Return to Tariff-Free Trade Amid Growing Tensions
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury advocates for the return to tariff-free aerospace trading amid escalating U.S.-EU trade tensions. Faury emphasizes the importance of a 1979 treaty that facilitated cross-Atlantic aerospace commerce. While tariffs haven't significantly impacted Airbus yet, the company remains vigilant as it experiences engine delivery delays.
In a decisive appeal, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has called for a reinstatement of tariff-free trading in the aerospace sector as transatlantic trade tensions escalate. He highlights the benefits of the 1979 World Trade Organization-brokered treaty, which has historically shielded aircraft and parts from customs duties.
Despite the lack of a direct impact on Airbus from U.S. tariffs and potential EU retaliation, Faury is alert to the implications for air travel and supply chain dynamics. Presenting stronger-than-anticipated quarterly results, bolstered by defense gains, Faury reiterates the vital role that this tariff-free agreement has played in fostering industry development.
The aerospace milieu finds stakeholders lobbying for the abolition of tariffs, including CEOs from Boeing and GE Aerospace reaching out to U.S. President Trump. Meanwhile, Airbus grapples with ongoing challenges, such as engine delivery delays impacting production and delivery schedules, while unveiling improving financial outcomes and strategic movements to address future production needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
