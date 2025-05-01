Sundram Fasteners' Record-Breaking Year: Profit Peaks in Auto Component Sector

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced a significant financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter, with a standalone net profit reaching Rs 134.37 crore. This success is attributed to the company's emphasis on financial discipline and quality management, according to a top official statement.

During this period, the company's total income rose to Rs 1,362.09 crore. Annual figures show a surge in profit to Rs 517.01 crore and a notable revenue peak at Rs 5,983.74 crore, marking its highest-ever earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) at Rs 972.46 crore.

The company remains optimistic about its future, focusing on innovation and the electric vehicle sector. Capital expenditure of Rs 376.43 crore was made towards expanding capacity in various segments, including electric vehicles, underscoring its commitment to long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)