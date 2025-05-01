Left Menu

Sundram Fasteners' Record-Breaking Year: Profit Peaks in Auto Component Sector

Sundram Fasteners Ltd reports a net profit of Rs 134.37 crore in the Jan-Mar 2025 quarter, emphasizing financial discipline and automation. Annual profit rose to Rs 517.01 crore. The highest revenue was Rs 5,983.74 crore. The company invests in electric vehicles and capacity expansion for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:55 IST
Sundram Fasteners' Record-Breaking Year: Profit Peaks in Auto Component Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced a significant financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter, with a standalone net profit reaching Rs 134.37 crore. This success is attributed to the company's emphasis on financial discipline and quality management, according to a top official statement.

During this period, the company's total income rose to Rs 1,362.09 crore. Annual figures show a surge in profit to Rs 517.01 crore and a notable revenue peak at Rs 5,983.74 crore, marking its highest-ever earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) at Rs 972.46 crore.

The company remains optimistic about its future, focusing on innovation and the electric vehicle sector. Capital expenditure of Rs 376.43 crore was made towards expanding capacity in various segments, including electric vehicles, underscoring its commitment to long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025