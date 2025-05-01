Mumbai's Property Boom: Record Registrations Defy Economic Headwinds
Mumbai achieved record property registrations in early 2025, defying global economic slowdowns. Revenue from property registrations reached Rs 4,633 crore, a 21% increase from last year, driven by significant activity in March following a hike in ready reckoner rates, according to Anarock's analysis.
In a striking contrast to the ongoing global economic slowdown, Mumbai's property market has achieved new milestones. The latest data from Maharashtra State Revenue Department shows that property registrations in the city reached unprecedented levels in early 2025.
According to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock, a total of Rs 4,633 crore was collected through property registrations in Mumbai during the first four months of the year, marking a 21 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The city saw 52,896 properties registered, an 8 percent rise from the previous year.
April 2025, in particular, set a new record for property registrations since 2019, with over 13,080 properties registered, generating revenue of approximately Rs 1,115 crore. This uptick contrasts sharply with the 11,648 registrations in April 2024, highlighting the resilience of Mumbai's property sector in challenging times.
