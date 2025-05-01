Adani Ports Boosts Profit by 50% in March Quarter
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 50% increase in net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 3,023.10 crore, driven by higher income. The company also demonstrated growth in total income, reaching Rs 8,769.63 crore, despite an increase in expenses during the same period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced a substantial profit increase for the March quarter, with net profits rising by 50% to Rs 3,023.10 crore, attributed to higher income levels.
The company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 2,014.77 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Total income for APSEZ improved to Rs 8,769.63 crore, up from Rs 7,199.94 crore, despite expenses climbing to Rs 5,382.13 crore from Rs 4,450.52 crore. The annual net profit for FY25 saw a rise to Rs 11,061.26 crore compared to Rs 8,103.99 crore in FY24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LTIMindtree's FY25 Financial Results Highlight AI-Led Growth
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses
Den Networks Reports Profit Decline Amidst Steady Expenses
Nippon Life India Reports Mixed Financial Results
Maruti Suzuki Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Expenses