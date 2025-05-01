Left Menu

Adani Ports Boosts Profit by 50% in March Quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 50% increase in net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 3,023.10 crore, driven by higher income. The company also demonstrated growth in total income, reaching Rs 8,769.63 crore, despite an increase in expenses during the same period.

01-05-2025
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced a substantial profit increase for the March quarter, with net profits rising by 50% to Rs 3,023.10 crore, attributed to higher income levels.

The company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 2,014.77 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Total income for APSEZ improved to Rs 8,769.63 crore, up from Rs 7,199.94 crore, despite expenses climbing to Rs 5,382.13 crore from Rs 4,450.52 crore. The annual net profit for FY25 saw a rise to Rs 11,061.26 crore compared to Rs 8,103.99 crore in FY24.

