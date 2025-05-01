Left Menu

SYMROLIC 2025: Bridging Legal Frontiers with AI and Emerging Technologies

Symbiosis Law School and SCALSAR hosted the 13th Annual International Research Conference, focusing on AI, digital life, and a just world order. The event commemorated achievements in legal education and discussed global challenges in AI regulation, featuring participation from influential academics and dignitaries across various institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:45 IST
13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in collaboration with SCALSAR and its branches in NOIDA, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, successfully organized the 13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025) on April 25-26. The theme revolved around 'Rule of Law in Context: Just World Order, Digital Life, AI, and Emerging Technologies'.

The launch of the conference was marked by a tribute to victims of a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, symbolizing solidarity and peace. Esteemed speakers included Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, among others. Alumni, such as Moksh Ranawat, were celebrated for their success in the Civil Service Examination 2024.

The event featured plenary sessions on AI and regulatory challenges, and numerous academic workshops. With participation from over 110 research teams globally, the conference spotlighted diverse legal themes. The closing session emphasized AI governance and celebrated the excellence of researchers, concluding with acknowledgements from Dr. Atmaram Shelke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

