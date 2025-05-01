Left Menu

Tata Motors Reports 7% Decline in April Sales as Price Hikes Impact Demand

Tata Motors Limited recorded a 7% decline in total domestic sales for April 2025, totaling 70,963 units, down from 77,521 units in April 2024. The reduction in sales appears linked to recent price increases, including adjustments for passenger and commercial vehicles amid rising input costs, affecting overall demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:46 IST
Tata Motors Reports 7% Decline in April Sales as Price Hikes Impact Demand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Limited experienced a downturn in domestic sales, reporting a 7% decrease with 70,963 units sold in April 2025. The automotive giant's monthly report reveals that total sales, combining domestic and international markets, reached 72,753 units, falling short of the 77,521 units recorded during the same month last year.

The company noted an 8% decline in total commercial vehicle sales, amounting to 27,221 units, compared to 29,538 units in April 2024. Sales in the MH&ICV segment, encompassing trucks and buses, showed a slight drop with 12,093 units sold domestically, in contrast to 12,722 units the previous year.

Passenger vehicle sales also slipped, tallying 45,199 units against 47,883 units in April 2024. This downturn arrives as Tata Motors implements a price increase strategy for its range of vehicles, including an up to 2% hike for commercial vehicles, aiming to counterbalance rising input costs despite the evident impact on demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025