Tata Motors Reports 7% Decline in April Sales as Price Hikes Impact Demand

Tata Motors Limited experienced a downturn in domestic sales, reporting a 7% decrease with 70,963 units sold in April 2025. The automotive giant's monthly report reveals that total sales, combining domestic and international markets, reached 72,753 units, falling short of the 77,521 units recorded during the same month last year.

The company noted an 8% decline in total commercial vehicle sales, amounting to 27,221 units, compared to 29,538 units in April 2024. Sales in the MH&ICV segment, encompassing trucks and buses, showed a slight drop with 12,093 units sold domestically, in contrast to 12,722 units the previous year.

Passenger vehicle sales also slipped, tallying 45,199 units against 47,883 units in April 2024. This downturn arrives as Tata Motors implements a price increase strategy for its range of vehicles, including an up to 2% hike for commercial vehicles, aiming to counterbalance rising input costs despite the evident impact on demand.

