OYO Ventures into Culinary Domain with 'Townhouse Cafe' Initiative

Global travel technology giant OYO has unveiled plans to delve into the food and beverage sector, introducing in-house kitchens and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) carts at its serviced hotels.

Under the brand 'Townhouse Cafe', the initiative targets the 'Townhouse by OYO' hotels, covering 1,500 locations in its first phase during fiscal year 2025-26. Guests will soon enjoy meal orders through online portals like the OYO app and website, enhancing their in-room dining experience.

The varied kitchen setups, ranging from full commercial kitchens to simple pantries, are a response to consistent consumer feedback, aiming for increased customer satisfaction. OYO anticipates F&B contributing an additional 5-10% revenue per hotel. A successful pilot across 100 hotels has led to the forthcoming expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)