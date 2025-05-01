Left Menu

Massive Traffic Snarl on Pune-Mumbai Expressway Amid Maharashtra Day Rush

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway saw significant traffic congestion on Thursday due to the Maharashtra Day holiday. Vehicles were backed up over five kilometers in the Bhor Ghat section, while a higher than usual volume of traffic was noted on the Mumbai-bound side. Efforts by traffic control personnel helped normalize the flow later in the day.

Celebrating Maharashtra Day led to a massive traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, leaving thousands stranded, authorities reported on Thursday. The gridlock extended approximately five kilometers in the Bhor Ghat section, affecting the Pune-bound corridor.

Despite the congestion, traffic flow on the Mumbai-bound lane remained relatively normal, albeit busier due to the holiday. Traffic control teams successfully restored normalcy before afternoon, reducing the extensive wait times for vehicles in the jam.

Regular vehicular slowdowns at the Amritanjan Bridge in the ghat section, where steep gradients challenge heavy vehicles, further compounded the issue. To mitigate these recurring jams, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is developing a 'missing link' road to divert traffic away from the congested area.

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

