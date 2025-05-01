Massive Traffic Snarl on Pune-Mumbai Expressway Amid Maharashtra Day Rush

Celebrating Maharashtra Day led to a massive traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, leaving thousands stranded, authorities reported on Thursday. The gridlock extended approximately five kilometers in the Bhor Ghat section, affecting the Pune-bound corridor.

Despite the congestion, traffic flow on the Mumbai-bound lane remained relatively normal, albeit busier due to the holiday. Traffic control teams successfully restored normalcy before afternoon, reducing the extensive wait times for vehicles in the jam.

Regular vehicular slowdowns at the Amritanjan Bridge in the ghat section, where steep gradients challenge heavy vehicles, further compounded the issue. To mitigate these recurring jams, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is developing a 'missing link' road to divert traffic away from the congested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)