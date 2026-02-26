Zimbabwe opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
