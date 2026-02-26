Cindy McCain Steps Down as UN WFP Head Due to Health Concerns
Cindy McCain, head of the UN World Food Programme, has decided to step down due to health concerns following a mild stroke. Her decision allows President Donald Trump to propose a replacement. McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, took the role in 2023 after serving as a U.S. ambassador.
Updated: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST
Cindy McCain has announced her decision to resign as head of the United Nations World Food Programme, citing health issues following a mild stroke. McCain expressed her regret in a statement, acknowledging her inability to continue fulfilling the job's demands.
After initially recovering at her home in Arizona, she hoped to return to the headquarters in Rome. However, her ongoing health challenges led to the decision to step down, marking it as one of the most difficult choices of her life.
This development provides an opportunity for U.S. President Donald Trump to nominate a successor, as the United States remains the largest donor to the WFP.