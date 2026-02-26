Left Menu

Cindy McCain Steps Down as UN WFP Head Due to Health Concerns

Cindy McCain, head of the UN World Food Programme, has decided to step down due to health concerns following a mild stroke. Her decision allows President Donald Trump to propose a replacement. McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, took the role in 2023 after serving as a U.S. ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST
Cindy McCain Steps Down as UN WFP Head Due to Health Concerns
Cindy McCain

Cindy McCain has announced her decision to resign as head of the United Nations World Food Programme, citing health issues following a mild stroke. McCain expressed her regret in a statement, acknowledging her inability to continue fulfilling the job's demands.

After initially recovering at her home in Arizona, she hoped to return to the headquarters in Rome. However, her ongoing health challenges led to the decision to step down, marking it as one of the most difficult choices of her life.

This development provides an opportunity for U.S. President Donald Trump to nominate a successor, as the United States remains the largest donor to the WFP.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

 India
2
State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026