Cindy McCain Steps Down as UN WFP Head Due to Health Concerns

Cindy McCain has announced her decision to resign as head of the United Nations World Food Programme, citing health issues following a mild stroke. McCain expressed her regret in a statement, acknowledging her inability to continue fulfilling the job's demands.

After initially recovering at her home in Arizona, she hoped to return to the headquarters in Rome. However, her ongoing health challenges led to the decision to step down, marking it as one of the most difficult choices of her life.

This development provides an opportunity for U.S. President Donald Trump to nominate a successor, as the United States remains the largest donor to the WFP.