Tragic End: Love Unreciprocated Leads to Young Woman's Demise

A 20-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, who worked for a YouTube channel, allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad due to unrequited love. Despite proposing to a friend, she faced rejection, prompting her death. She texted her mother in Kuwait before taking the tragic step. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST
A 20-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, previously associated with a YouTube channel, tragically ended her life over unreciprocated love in Hyderabad, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on February 23 at her rented flat in the Raidurgam area. The young woman, a first-year B.Sc student, had persistently professed her love for a friend, also from Visakhapatnam, who remained uninterested in her advances. He had moved to Hyderabad for work as a software professional.

Before her demise, she sent a poignant message to her mother in Kuwait, urging her to take care of her younger brother. Police discovered a diary detailing her feelings and her hope for reciprocation, indicating deep-seated emotional distress as probable catalysts for her apparent suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

