Oman Brokers Hope in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Amid Tensions
Mediator Oman hopes for progress in Iran-U.S. talks on nuclear disputes after exchanging positive ideas despite U.S. concerns about Iran's missile program. Talks pause; U.S. Secretary of State flags missiles as a major issue. Iran serious about reaching a deal, but tensions rise with military deployments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:58 IST
Oman, acting as a mediator, holds optimism for positive developments in the nuclear dispute talks between Iran and the United States, despite prevalent U.S. concerns surrounding Tehran's missile programs.
Negotiations, taking place in Geneva, witnessed a pause after an initial exchange of creative ideas, aiming to resume progress later. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the missile program as a significant hurdle.
The talks occur against a backdrop of heightened military activities in the Middle East, with Iran facing economic pressure and regional tensions escalating amid ongoing negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
