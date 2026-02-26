Left Menu

Oman Brokers Hope in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Amid Tensions

Mediator Oman hopes for progress in Iran-U.S. talks on nuclear disputes after exchanging positive ideas despite U.S. concerns about Iran's missile program. Talks pause; U.S. Secretary of State flags missiles as a major issue. Iran serious about reaching a deal, but tensions rise with military deployments.

Oman, acting as a mediator, holds optimism for positive developments in the nuclear dispute talks between Iran and the United States, despite prevalent U.S. concerns surrounding Tehran's missile programs.

Negotiations, taking place in Geneva, witnessed a pause after an initial exchange of creative ideas, aiming to resume progress later. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the missile program as a significant hurdle.

The talks occur against a backdrop of heightened military activities in the Middle East, with Iran facing economic pressure and regional tensions escalating amid ongoing negotiations.

